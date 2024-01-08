PERRY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations has released the name of the 6th-grader who was killed in the Perry High School shooting on Thursday.

At around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday law enforcement agencies from across the metro responded to a report of a shooting at the Perry High School. When first responders arrived on scene they found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds. A 6th grade student, now identified as 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff, later died from his injuries.

One of the victims, School Principal Dan Marburger was shot and critically injured while selflessly placing himself in harm’s way to protect students, the DCI said. On Friday, Marburger’s daughter said he is on his way to recovery.

According to the DCI the total number of those who were injured in the shooting has risen to seven people. Of the seven, two students and Marburger remain hospitalized.

Large volumes of digital and social media evidence has been obtained and investigators are continuing to conduct eyewitness and victim interviews. Once the investigation is complete all findings will be turned over to the Dallas County Attorney’s Office to determine any additional course of action.