DES MOINES, Iowa — With the lack of an official primary and caucus calendar from the Democratic National Committee, the caucus date for the Iowa Democratic party was in limbo until now.

The Iowa Democratic Party State Central Committee met on Saturday to approve the January 15, 2024 for in-person caucuses.

“No matter what, Iowa Democrats will always do what’s good for Iowa, what’s good for our democracy and live up to Dr. King’s legacy,” said Rita Hart in a statement, the Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party.

The date takes place on the federal holiday, Martin Luther King, Jr Day.

“Our decision on caucus day is just one step on the road to make our voices heard in 2024,” said Al Womble in a statement, the Iowa Democratic Black Caucus Chair.

It is the same date as the Iowa GOP’s caucus date. One topic looms over Iowa Democrats: how will the mail-in ballots work.

The plan Iowa Democrats submitted to the DNC included the mail-in aspect, which may put the DNC primary calendar in flux. New Hampshire state law requires it to be the nation’s first primary, along with Iowa state law requiring it be the nation’s first caucus. New Hampshire officials has previously said that the state will consider mail-in caucuses as a primary.

How the situation will unfold is uncertain, as the DNC has not yet released an official calendar for election season.