IOWA (KCAU) — Recent cold in the northern parts of Iowa has caused ice to start growing on lakes and ponds according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR said that even though some anglers may be ready to go out for early ice fishing, they should keep safety in mind.

“Many of us can’t wait to get out on the ice each winter,” said Joe Larscheid, chief of fisheries for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “Ice fishing is a fun, inexpensive activity for anglers of all ages to get outdoors and avoid cabin fever.”

The DNR is recommending that there should be a minimum of four inches of ice if you’re going to go ice fishing and at least five if you’re going to be using snowmobiles or ATVs.

“Check ice thickness as you make your way to your favorite fishing spot,” Larscheid said. “Ice conditions change constantly and its thickness can vary across the lake. Trust your instincts – if the ice does not look right, don’t go out.”

The DNR said that snow on top of ice can be a hazard since it can insulate ice and slow the growth of ice while also hiding hazards and weak spots.

The DNR also said that ice on rivers is weaker than lake ice. Ice with a bluish color is safer than clear ice and areas of slushy, honey-combed, or dark spots should be avoided.

Here’s a list of safety tips provided by the Iowa DNR: