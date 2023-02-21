DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is holding townhall meetings all across the state this week to share the latest hunting season recap and take public questions and comments.

These meetings are held every year and are one of the ways the DNR keeps open communication with the public.

Mick Klemesrud, a Information Specialist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said that the meetings are valuable to both the DNR and the public.

“This is invaluable going out there and talking to our customers and actually its good on their end too we get to hear from each other and instead of any rumors our there about what the DNR is planning to do they can come out and listen to it themselves.” Klemesrud said, “We encourage everybody to come out and ask questions that’s what were there for to answer their questions provide their feedback this is their resource were just fortunate enough to take care of it for them.”.

The meetings are separated into two parts. The first is an educational presentation covering the latest wildlife data. The second offers the public access to the DNR’s local wildlife biologists to answer questions.

“the second half is just to talk about whatever the people there want to talk about thats where a lot of the local issues come in and so our local wildlife biologists will be the ones leading these meetings and they’ll be there to talk about any of the areas they want to talk about and local wildlife related issues.” Klemesrud said.

To learn when and where the meetings are taking place visit the DNR’s website.