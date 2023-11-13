SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources visited Bacon Creek in Sioux City to restock some fish on Thursday.

According to a release from the Iowa DNR, Bacon Creek is one of 18 lakes that are part of the DNR’s cool weather trout program which brings trout to areas that cannot support them during the summer.

Each location will receive between 1,000 and 2,000 rainbow trout this fall.

“Grab your neighbors, friends, and kids and try trout fishing this fall,” Chief of the Iowa DNR Fisheries Bureau Joe Larscheid, “It’s time well spent. The fish are here, easy to catch, and good to eat.”

The release noted that the program is intended to bring fishing “close to home” for Iowans who may not be able to travel for trout fishing. Additionally, the DNR will occasionally hold family-friendly events to help anglers have success and fun while fishing. Events can be found here.