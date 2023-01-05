DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is urging drivers to slow down after a semi struck the back of a DOT vehicle Tuesday.

Officials said an officer with the Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement was helping with traffic control after a crash on Interstate 29 just south of Onawa around 3:15 p.m. The officer was in their vehicle on the shoulder of the road when it was hit from behind by a semi.

The officer was treated for his injuries and then released.

Officials said that while there were winter weather conditions at the time of the crash, they don’t know if it played a role in the crash. Even so, officials ask that drivers slow down and focus on driving when conditions aren’t perfect.