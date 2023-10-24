IONIA, Iowa – The name of a northeast Iowa firefighter who died following a crash while on duty Sunday has been released.

Forty-three-year-old Tony Hoffman, a volunteer firefighter with the Ionia Fire Department, was responding to a field fire north of Ionia when the accident happened. The Iowa State Patrol says Hoffman was driving a specially equipped firefighting UTV and following a fire truck when both vehicles tried to pass a slow-moving tractor. The UTV struck the rear of the fire truck and rolled.

Hoffman was thrown from the UTV. He was transported by air ambulance to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, where he later died from his injuries.

The Ionia Volunteer Fire Department mourned his loss in a post on the department’s Facebook page, saying “Tony was very dedicated to the Dept. and the community and this huge loss is and will be felt by many.”

Hoffman was a 17-year veteran of the department.