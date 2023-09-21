DES MOINES, IOWA — Kevin Reynolds, the husband of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, is being treated for lung cancer. Governor Reynolds revealed the diagnosis in a news release on Thursday morning.

The Governor released the following statement addressing her husband’s health:

“We’re grateful to the incredible medical team caring for Kevin. Our doctor has assured us that significant advancements in lung cancer treatment have been very effective and we have every reason to be optimistic. We are confident in our team as we begin treatment, and we will beat this together. Kevin has been my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage, and I will be the same for him as he begins treatment. We are blessed to be surrounded by a loving family and a community of prayer warriors. We know God is with us on this journey.”

Kevin Reynolds is an Osceola native who spent decades working for the USDA in soil and water conservation. He and the former Kim Strawn were married on April 3rd, 1982. They have three daughters and 11 grandchildren.