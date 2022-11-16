DES MOINES, Iowa — Sara Craig Gongol led Kim Reynolds’ first gubernatorial election campaign, served four years as her chief of staff, and remained in the position as Reynolds won re-election last Tuesday to another four-year term. Craig Gongol is resigning effective December 1st to become the new executive director of the Republican Governors Association.

Reynolds serves as the vice chair of the RGA.

Politico lays out which states’ gubernatorial races will be the initial priorities for Craig Gongol.

Reynolds praised Craig Gongol’s service.

“The chief of staff position is incredibly demanding in normal times, but when you add a worldwide pandemic, a derecho, floods, and more on top of it, it is all consuming. Sara devoted herself to this state and helped me usher in a bold agenda that will pay dividends for years to come. I’m so grateful for her leadership and am excited for what’s to come.” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

RGA Co-Chair Governor Pete Ricketts of Nebraska said in an RGA news release:

“Sara is a talented operative who’s keenly aware of what’s necessary for an organization to be successful at the highest level. She brings to the RGA a knowledge of how to win tough races, support a governor’s policy agenda, and make important strategic decisions. We’re lucky to have her leading the RGA for four years.” Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts

The release also included a statement from RGA Co-Chair Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona: “What happens at the state level has a profound impact on people’s lives and Sara will be responsible for making sure the RGA continues to expand its majority of governors. Sara’s impressive political and official office experience makes her a perfect fit to oversee the organization as we head into an incredibly important four-year cycle.” Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey

Taryn Frideres replaces Craig Gongol as Reynolds’ chief of staff. Frideres currently serves as the chief operating officer.