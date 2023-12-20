DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2024 Iowa legislative session begins on January 8, with lawmakers gaveling in for 100 days of work.

Iowa Republicans hold 64 of the 100 seats in the Iowa House and a super majority in the Iowa Senate, along with control of the governor’s office.

Iowa House Democrats discussed what policy ideas the party wants to get addressed with a lack of lawmakers to put ideas through. House Democrats want to protect and defend public education, reproductive freedoms, legalizing marijuana for adults and lower costs for Iowa families.

Speaker of the House Pat Grassley told WHO 13 News on Monday that he expects the governor to have an education bill at the beginning of session that looks to bump up pay for public school teachers in the state. Without knowing the details of the bill, the Iowa House Minority Leader is concerned about how this legislation may actually be implemented.

“We see a lot from the governor and Republicans in the legislature, this sort of governing by headline. So what looks good on paper, but doesn’t look that good when you actually implement it. And there has been a lot of those ideas recently, many of which were soundly rejected at the school board level last election season,” said House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, (D) District 32 from Windsor Heights. “…Democrats, of course, are all for teacher pay. We’ve been wanting to increase pay for teachers for a long time. We have a lot of questions about the details.”

Konfrst highlighted concerns: would the pay bump just be for new teachers? Would paraprofessionals and special education associates receive extra pay? Where is the funding for the increases coming from?

All of those questions will be answered when the bill is officially drafted, and those answers will determine if House Democrats will get behind the policy.

House Republicans and Democrats passed a bill last year that would limit the use of eminent domain for carbon pipelines. The bill received 73 votes in favor of it, but it never saw the Iowa Senate floor. Konfrst reiterated her party’s commitment to creating policy on this issue, but the ball is in the other chamber’s court.

“I’ve heard a million reasons why it (the bill) didn’t get any action in the senate. But the thing Speaker Grassley and I can agree on is that this is the senate’s problem now. The House has answered this question, has put forward legislation, we’ve been proactive, we’ve tried to address the concerns. The senate should at least consider that bill or amend it and send it back. But they should do something with it rather than ignore the problem and pretend it’s not happening,” said Konfrst.