DES MOINES, Iowa — Just one day after the Iowa Senate passed a bill that blocked gender affirming treatment for minors and other LGBTQ bills, the Iowa House followed suit.

By a vote of 58-39, the bill passed the House and was sent to the governor for her signature. If signed, it would make Iowa the 9th state to have this type of law implemented, not allowing minors to have gender affirming treatment of any kind.

The debate on the House floor featured something that does not occur often, Republicans debating on both sides of the issue.

“I think this legislation is about protecting our young people and the unproven efficacy of these procedures that we are discussing,” said State Representative Steven Holt, (R), District 12 from Denison.

A handful of Republicans wanted to add an amendment on the legislation that would allow parents to give consent for treatment of their child.

“I think choosing to focus on one extremely small population of people with the legislation that we are talking about now. With the legislation that we are going to be talking about in a little while, it is sad for me I think it is sad for a lot Iowans,” said Chad Ingels, (R), District 68, Randalia.

Democrats would have been in support of this amendment as well.

“I was under the impression that this session was going to be all about parent’s rights. We have heard that time and time again. We just voted against parent’s rights, so I guess the way I am going to read this bill is that parents know best until the government does,” said Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, (D), District 32 from Windsor Heights.

Another bill passed the Iowa House on Wednesday evening, which prohibits the instruction of gender identity and sexual orientation in grades kindergarten through 6th.

“We are talking about 5-year-olds, 8-year-olds, 11-year-olds, 12-year-olds. If they have questions when these types of topics come up they should be directed to go home and talk to their parents about it, that is the appropriate avenue to have a conversation with these kids at such a young age,” said State Representative Skyler Wheeler, (R), District 4 from Orange City.

“Teachers are not making kids question their identities, teachers are supporting their students in every way that they can as they explore the world. And that is not only laudable, but invaluable,” said State Representative Elinor Levin, (D), District 89.

The bill still needs to pass the senate before being signed into law. A similar bill exists in that chamber which prohibits instruction in grades K-8th grade. In the governor’s education bill, she prohibits it in grade K-3rd grade.