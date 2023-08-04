IOWA — A Republican lawmaker from southeast Iowa who was arrested last month while riding RAGBRAI is being sued by his daughter and her parents for allegedly forging her signature to place an unauthorized lien on her car. The lawsuit, naming both State Senator Adrian Dickey and Jefferson County Treasurer Mark Myers was filed last month.

The defendants in the case are Korynn Dickey – Adrian Dickey’s biological daughter – and her mother and adoptive father, Shawna and Allen Husted. According to the lawsuit, Adrian Dickey gifted a vehicle to his daughter in July 2020 with “no strings attached.” However, Korynn Dickey says that her father placed a lien on her vehicle – signing her name on documents without her consent. Those documents were accepted and filed by the Treasurer’s Office in Jefferson County.

Then on May 15th of this year, Korynn Dickey’s vehicle was totaled in an accident. When she submitted a claim to her insurance company after the accident, she learned of the lien. She says the proceeds from her insurance policy were paid to Adrian Dickey and he has refused to release them to cover the cost of buying a new vehicle.

In a response to the lawsuit, Dickey denies that his daughter was unaware of the lien as well as the fact Allen Husted is his daughter’s adoptive father. He asks the court to dismiss the lawsuit and require his daughter and the Husteds to pay court costs. He also requests that they sign over an insurance check to him.

In its response, the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office argues that it is not legally required to investigate if a signature is valid. The Treasurer’s Office says it could not have known that the signature in question was forged.

A hearing in the lawsuit is scheduled for August 28th.

Dickey is also facing charges for allegedly refusing to obey an officer’s command that he move on from an intersection in Carnarvon, Iowa on July 24th. Dickey has denied wrong-doing in that incident as well.