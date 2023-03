WEBSTER COUNTY, IOWA — Icy road conditions are being blamed for a crash that killed a Fort Dodge man on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 6:45am on Highway 169 near 170th Street.

According to an Iowa State Patrol Crash report, 54-year-old Coi Nguyen lost control of his SUV on an icy patch of the road and slid into the path of a semi. Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.