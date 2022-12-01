Authorities need your help finding a man who did not return to the Ottumwa Residential Facility.

Owen Ray Spicer, 23, failed to report back to the center as required Tuesday, November 29. Spicer is described as a white male, 5’11” and 194 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 10, 2022. Spicer was convicted of robbery 2nd degree and other charges in Wapello County. Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts is urged to contact local police.

Owen Ray Spicer (photo: Iowa Department of Corrections)

For more information on Iowa’s work release program, click here.