LAKE COUNTY, Indiana — An Iowa mom who has been accused of abducting her 14-year-old daughter has been charged with child endangerment.

An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday evening after Nina Williams was allegedly taken involuntarily by her non-custodial parent, 36-year-old Jessica Williams, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police said at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night a trooper with the Indiana State Police located the vehicle Jessica was believed to be driving in Hammond, Indiana, which is about a five hour drive from Des Moines. Both Jessica and Nina were inside the vehicle. Jessica was taken into custody without incident.

Nina was found safe and has been reunited with her custodial guardian.

Jessica is currently detained at the Lake County Indiana Jail on a Polk County warrant charging her with child endangerment. Police said the extradition process to return her to Iowa to answer to the charge is in progress.