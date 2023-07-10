The Iowa National Guard recently received three Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, a new series of military vehicles designed for survivability and tactical mobility in combat environments, a news release says.

The Iowa National Guard received its first vehicle in January 2023, and two additional vehicles

in June. Weighing in at around 14,000 pounds, the vehicle sports a futuristic exterior with advanced computer technology integrated throughout its structure that makes it uniquely capable to handle heavy loads and protect service members from outside attacks. The JLTV has a touch screen display for maintenance troubleshooting, making it easier for National Guard troops to monitor equipment malfunctions, the release says.

Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (Iowa National Guard)

The JLTVs were provided to the Iowa Ordnance Training Center located at Camp Dodge to

educate Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard Soldiers in maintaining these vehicles.

The technical school offers a variety of sustainment and skill qualification courses, including the

seven-week Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic transition course which now includes a dedicated week

of instruction on the JLTV.

“The capability of this truck is far beyond anything that we’ve had,” said Sgt. 1st Class Bradley

Meyer, an IOTC instructor. “It’s fun, it’s exciting to see.”

The introduction of the technologically advanced JLTV into the Army and other U.S. armed

forces, including the Marine Corps, is just one indicator of the large-scale modernization effort

taking place throughout the Department of Defense, the release says. The vehicle will be operated in addition to the “Humvee,” or High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, which the Army has used in training and combat since the 1970s. The Humvee proved to be vulnerable to IED attacks during the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars, according to the release.

The U.S. Army’s Combat Support and Combat Services Support office said the Humvee is suited

for its original purpose as a light utility truck and provides useful payload and mobility, but “was

never intended to be a combat vehicle.”

The Iowa National Guard unveiled the JLTV to the public at the final Summer Concert Series

event at Camp Dodge on June 29. Iowans had the opportunity to get a close-up look and learn

about the vehicle.

The JLTV’s powerful suspension system, viewpoint cameras, automatic fire extinguisher and

heated windshield were just some of the features highlighted as people took turns climbing into

the driver’s seat.

