WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after hours of deliberation, Nexstar’s Raquel Martin reported.

Jensen was caught from multiple angles on video as he led a charge of rioters up the stairs inside the US Capitol. A Capitol Police Officer was able to distract Jensen and lead him and the crowd away from lawmakers who were just feet away behind locked doors.

Jensen admitted that he wanted to be at the front of the crowd so he could show off his ‘QAnon’ t-shirt and give ‘Q’ credit for the attempted-insurrection. Qanon is an absurdist conspiracy that claims elected US officials are secretly ‘lizard people’ who lead a secret child sex cabal housed in a pizzeria in Washington, DC.

Jensen could face decades behind bars following his conviction on seven counts. He will be sentenced at a later date. He remains in federal custody in Washington, D.C.