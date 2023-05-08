KENTUCKY — Ankeny’s Denny Albaugh did something that many in the horse racing world can’t say they’ve done before — have three horses compete in the same Kentucky Derby. Here is how well Angel of Empire, Jace’s Road, and Cyclone Mischief did in Saturday’s race.

Angel of Empire, one of the horses favored to win with 4-1 odds, placed third overall. Cyclone Mischief, who made it into the race after Practical Move was injured several days prior to the Derby, finished in 18th place. Jace’s Road with 33-1 odds finished in 17th place.

Mage with 16-1 odds took home the first place prize, while Two Phil’s placed second.