DES MOINES, Iowa — State lawmakers met on Tuesday to discuss legislation that may re-design area education agencies.

House Study Bill 542 is the legislation lawmakers proposed that would give the Department of Education oversight over the nine AEAs in the state.

During Governor Kim Reynold’s Condition of the State Address, she outlined a plan to reform the performance metrics for students with disabilities.

She said the funding levels for special education are already higher in Iowa than the national average. Therefore, she turned to the AEAs, who are providing special education services in the state.

Her plan would restore special education funding to schools, but would eliminate media support, crisis response, and mental health support services and funding.

Cindy Yelick is the Chief Administrator for Heartland Education, the AEA that oversees Des Moines and surrounding areas in Central Iowa.

She said that the proposed plan is concerning to her because it can have major impacts on resources available to schools, especially in rural areas.

“It would have a direct impact. If you think about some of our really rural areas of the state where there aren’t really a lot of [mental health] providers, then that means families or students are traveling great distances for support. That in-person, easier access to support would be gone,” said Yelick.

Yelick also said that if legislation is passed, once it is enacted, all of the support AEAs currently provide will be terminated.

If that happens soon, this can include the support that is being provided in Perry. AEAs stepped in quickly following the shooting inside Perry High School.

AEA counselors were among the mental health professionals who provided support for the Perry community at the Perry Public Library in the days following the tragedy. Their teams are still in Perry providing support.

Yelick also said that AEA teams help school districts by responding to several crises, like a student or faculty death, natural disaster, etc.

However, she said they also provide professional development training for faculty. She said this assistance would also eliminated if legislation to limit AEAs passes.