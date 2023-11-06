UPDATE: The Iowa Department of Public Safety has canceled the endangered person advisory and says 9-year-old Billy Hernandez-Alvarado and 8-year-old Ashley Hernandez-Alvarado have been found safe.

The DPS did not release any other details about the case.

ORIGINAL POST:

TOLEDO, Iowa – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a pair of Toledo siblings reported missing Sunday night.

Billy Hernandez-Alvarado and Ashley Hernandez-Alvarado

The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued the advisory on behalf of the Toledo Police Department. They are looking for 9-year-old Billy Hernandez-Alvarado and his 8-year-old sister, Ashley Hernandez-Alvarado.

Law enforcement says its investigation has determined Billy and Ashley are endangered.

Ciria Alvarado-Argueta and Alexis Alvarez-Gomez

Investigators believe they are with their mother 33-year-old Ciria Alvarado-Argueta and 28-year-old Alexis Alvarez-Gomez. They could be traveling in either a gray 2014 Nissan Quest with an Iowa license plate of NVB 078 or a white 2022 Kia Sorento with an Iowa license plate of LLS 086.

Billy is a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He wears prescription glasses.

Ashley is a female, 5 feet, 80 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She wears prescription glasses and sometimes goes by the name “Nicole.”

If you have any information about where the children are, call 911 or the Tama County Communications Center at 641-484-3760 extension 1.