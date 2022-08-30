MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The state is dropping the charges against a Nebraska man that held law enforcement at a standoff at a Winterset church earlier this month.

On August 14th, authorities say Gage Walter led officers on a car chase that ended at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. He was arrested after an hours-long standoff.

Walter was charged with eluding and burglary in that case but Monday the state requested those charges be dismissed.

It comes after Walter was indicted for two homicide charges and one attempted murder charge in Nebraska.

He’s accused of killing his grandmother 70-year-old Linda Walter and his great-grandmother 93-year-old Marceline Teeters in Omaha, as well as trying to kill a man outside a grocery store earlier this month.

Dropping the charges in Iowa could clear the way for Walter to be extradited to Nebraska to face the murder and attempted murder charges.