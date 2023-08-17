DES MOINES, Iowa — There are so many amazing things to experience at the Iowa State Fair, but for some people, the sights and sounds can be too much.

That’s why ChildServe partnered with the fair to provide a “Sensory-friendly” morning for people with autism and other sensory processing issues.

“It’s life-changing for us,” says Erika Seiren. Her son Ryder has autism. He loves the rides, but the bright lights and loud music on a typical day at the fair make it hard for him to enjoy them.

“This means so much to our family.”

Erika also hopes the event raises awareness and spreads acceptance for people with autism and other disabilities. “We welcome questions and want people to understand,” she says, “the more you know, the better.”