CLIVE, Iowa –Another Iowa State Cyclone football player is getting in on the “Purchase Moore Hamann Bacon” NIL (name, image, likeness) deal.

The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced Wednesday that Cyclone linebacker Alec Cook, a redshirt freshman from Omaha, is being added to the original deal announced in September. A new video was launched as well featuring all five Cyclone players and emphasizing just how helpful Cook can be to the squad with the slogan, “Cook, Moore, Hamann, Bacon.”

Cook Moore Hamann Bacon NIL deal with Iowa State Cyclone football players and the Iowa Pork Producers Association. (Courtesy: Iowa Pork Producers Association)

As part of the original deal, the IPPA donated $1,000 of pork for each player to their food pantry of choice. In the new deal, another $1,000 of pork will be donated to the food banks chosen by Purchase, Moore, Hamann, and Bacon. In addition, $1,000 of pork will be donated to the Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha, Cook’s pick.

“Thank you to Iowa pork producers for giving us the chance to use our last names to promote the swine industry,” said Cook. “It was a lot of fun to work together while also helping out our local communities.”

The IPPA says to expect a new video featuring another Cyclone football player soon — and they’ll be part of the “Purchase/Cook Moore Hamann Bacon” initiative as well.