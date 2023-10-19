STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Community School District Superintendent has been named the 2023-24 Iowa Superintendent of the Year.

According to a release from School Administrators of Iowa, Stacey Cole was nominated by her peers and selected for the award by a committee of Iowa Superintendents.

“Dr. Staccey Cole is deserving of this award as evidenced by her determination, dedication, and love for all the students she serves. Stacey is committed to nurturing the Storm Lake school community, acknowledging their contributions, celebrating their students and families, fostering future leaders, and producing unconventional solutions. She inspires countless students, teachers, and community members to show up as their best selves. Dr. Cole exemplifies educational stewardship,” SAI Executive Director Lisa Remy said.

The release states that the committee used the following criteria to determine the Superintendent of the Year:

Leadership for learning – creativeness in successfully meeting the needs of students in the school system;

Communication – strength in both personal and organizational communication;

Professionalism – constant improvement of administrative knowledge and skills, while providing professional development opportunities and motivation to others on the education team; and

Community involvement – active participation in local community activities and an understanding of regional, national, and international issues.

Cole has served as superintendent since 2018 and has experience as a director of curriculum, instruction, and assessment at Fort Dodge Community Schools. She began her career by working in grades 9 through 12 special education and as an at-risk teacher at Schaller-Crestland. Her credentials include a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and special education from Buena Vista University, a master’s degree from Southwest Minnesota State University, administrator and English language learner endorsements from Morningside College, superintendent endorsement from Iowa State University, and an education doctorate from the University of Florida.

Iowa’s Administrator of the Year award recipients will be honored at SAI’s Annual Conference in the summer of 2024. Cole will also represent Iowa in the National Superintendent of the Year Program.