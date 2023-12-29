FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — A western Iowa teen is facing several terrorism charges after she allegedly wrote a “hit list” that contained fellow classmates and school staff.

On Friday, Dec. 22 law enforcement received a tip from an individual who had a phone conversation with 18-year-old Kaelyn Alexis Surrell. According to court documents, during that phone call Surrell admitted to having a “hit list” containing several people she planned to harm via arson.

According to a criminal complaint, the hit list contained students and school staff in the Sidney Community School District, and other people she had negative interactions with.

Surrell is also accused of sending the hit list to people over Snapchat, the criminal complaint states.

Surrell was arrested and charged with seven counts of threat of terrorism. She is being held on a $5,000 bond.