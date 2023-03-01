IOWA — A 16 member trade mission delegation is back home after spending a week overseas meeting with trade partners in Japan and South Korea.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig headed the group with members representing corn, soybean, cattle, pork production and the Farm Bureau.

“Trade matters to Iowa and we are grateful for our strong trading partnership with the people of Japan and South Korea. Iowa is a proven, consistent and reliable supplier of products to our trading partners around the world,” Secretary Naig said in a release, “I’m honored to lead this delegation of Iowans as we seek to build new relationships, strengthen existing friendships, and create even more consumer demand for our grain, meat, biofuels and other agricultural products within Japan and South Korea.”

In 2022, Iowa companies exported $1.8 billion goods to Japan and $886 million to South Korea. Japan is Iowa’s third largest export destination and the second-leading export market for pork and beef products. Iowa companies exported $551 million in meat products to Japan in 2022. In addition, Japan is the second largest destination for Iowa corn – in 2022, Japan imported $500 million in Iowa corn.

“Right now we export roughly a half million pounds of pork to this region,” Nick Jones, CEO of Berkwood farms said, “We expect to double that in the next two years.”

Jones was among the group focusing on discussions with trade partners on what consumers specifically need. This was the first trade mission trip for anyone from Iowa since the COVID-19 pandemic halted international travel in 2020.

“We’re the first of any state in the U.S. to visit with trade partners over here since covid, so it’s a big deal,” Jones said.

During the past two years, consumer habits in Asian markets have changed.

“We have a huge opportunity. The meal-ready kits are really an expanding thing as the younger generation is growing up here in these countries. Everything is on the go so we have a lot of opportunities to expand and they want to know where their food comes from and everyone is staging to eat a little healthier over here so we have a lot of work to do when I get back to expand our portfolio,” Jones said.