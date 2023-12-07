DES MOINES, Iowa — The field was slimmed down to four candidates, minus the former president, on the debate stage in Alabama Wednesday night.

Campaigns for Nikki Haley, Governor Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy hosted local watch parties for supporters and undecided Iowa voters to come and watch the action.

The debate lasted two hours with a wide array of topics. One campaign issue that Iowa voters are locked in on is the use of eminent domain. Vivek Ramaswamy mentioned Iowa farmers at the end of the debate in his closing remarks. One Ramaswamy supporter said before the debate that she hopes eminent domain is discussed and called on action from Iowa lawmakers.

“Who’s going to stand up for the landowners of Iowa? Vivek is,” said Kathleen Jorgensen from Des Moines. “I think Governor Reynolds needs to stand up for the people of Iowa. Even Ron DeSantis said that he wants it (use of eminent domain) to be very narrow. So Kim Reynolds, your candidate says he wants a very narrow reading of eminent domain.”

Ramaswamy’s campaign held a watch party at the Des Moines headquarters. Never Back Down held a watch party for Governor DeSantis out in West Des Moines. Both had several dozen voters eager to participate in the first-in-the-nation caucuses on January 15. Two DeSantis supporters talked with WHO 13 News an hour into the debate and explained what they liked from it so far.

“I also find that there’s definitely some petty bickering in there, but we’re seeing more substantive hits on each other, more substantive questions and answers,” said Michael Barht, The Polk County Chair with Never Back Down.

“They’re going to talk about it (Trump not being on the state), I just hope he (DeSantis) takes it,” said Kathleen Jorgensen from Des Moines. “He needs to tell why he is the alternative and they think he can do it. I think he’s going to do it.”

Ramaswamy and Haley are back in Iowa this weekend with DeSantis coming back to the state in the near future.