DES MOINES, Iowa- A Marshalltown woman is showcasing her Christmas candle collection at Merle Hay Mall.

Kathy Anzis started collecting Christmas candles in 1990 as simple holiday decorations. But now, her collection has turned into a holiday landmark for people throughout Iowa.

For the last decade, she’s put them on display for others to enjoy.

She started showing them in Marshalltown downtown and has since moved them to Des Moines. This is the third year her candles are on display at Merle Hay Mall.

There are a total of 1,735 candles, give or take a few.

Anzis said her favorite part of the display is the conversations that it sparks with others.

“I get people stop and tell me ‘oh my grandma had that one, I remember that on my grandma’s TV set or the mantle,’ or little kids come and look at it and their moms say they’re real candles and they’re like ‘Woah’ … I enjoy sharing them, I get a lot of nice, positive comments. It’s something I enjoy and I’m happy that I’m able to share,” she said.

The display will be in the mall until mid-January.