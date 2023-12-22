DES MOINES, Iowa — The Blank Park Zoo has announced several new animals that will be on display this winter — including a big cat named Bronevik.

The addition of the 409-pound male Amur tiger was at the recommendation of the Species Survival Plan. Zookeepers hope he’ll be a good match with the zoo’s female Amur tiger.

“He is a big guy,” said Jay Tetzloff, chief animal officer at Blank Park Zoo. “Keepers say that he loves goat milk and is a cautious animal. We are really hopeful he and Misha the female tiger will become a great couple.”

Courtesy: Blank Park Zoo

Bronevik comes to Des Moines from the Omaha Zoo’s Wildlife Safari Park.

Another new animal at the Blank Park Zoo is Bamboo, an almost two-year-old river otter. She’ll join other otters Sassy and Fisher. Bamboo also comes to the zoo on a breeding recommendation from the SSP.

The largest, in number, additions to the BPZ are 30 Jamaican fruit bats and nearly 30 birds.

The bird species are: