DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds honored several Iowans for their bravery during the Governor’s Lifesaving and Sullivan Brothers’ awards ceremony on Monday.

Among the recipients of the Governor’s Lifesaving Award was Caleb Crocker of Guttenberg. One year ago, he was working at a group home for Iowans with disabilities when he smelled smoke and called 911. Knowing he didn’t have time to wait for firefighters, Caleb worked to get everyone out.

“As the home started to fill with smoke Caleb continually reentered the home not once, not twice, but five times and guided and in some instances carried the residents to safety. Throughout this ordeal, Caleb remained calm and focused even though the residents were scared, confused, and didn’t fully appreciate what was unfolding,” said Stephan Bayens, Commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

Caleb and several residents were treated for smoke inhalation and they all survived.

Also honored at the ceremony was Andrew Krieg of Cylinder. He was working at a Palo Alto County farm in November of 2022 when he received a call from a coworker about smoke coming from the acreage. When Krieg arrived at the home there were flames in the entryway. He was able to get into the home and rescue two elderly residents.

The Sullivan Brothers’ Award of Valor was given to four members of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office who were able to rescue a suicidal man from a burning home. The man threatened to blow up the home and stopped responding to deputies who were trying to negotiate a peaceful surrender. Deputies ended up having to force their way into the home because the doors had been screwed shut.

Sheriff Neil Gross, Chief Deputy Cody Eckles, Deputy Jacob Hoss, and Deputy William McDaniel were honored with the award, named for the five Sullivan brothers of Waterloo, Iowa who lost their lives when torpedoes struck the USS Juneau during a battle with Japan in World War II.

Governor Robert Ray created the Lifesaving Award in 1977 to honor Iowans who risk their lives to save others.

