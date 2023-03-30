Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ “school transparency bill” passed its last hurdle and is on its way to the Iowa House, surviving the legislative session’s second funnel.

The House Education Committee passed the bill, Iowa State Representative Monica Kurth told Local 4 News, with all Democrats voting against it.

The bill would limit discussion about sexual orientation in classrooms and ban education about gender identity and sexual orientation from kindgergarten through sixth grade. It would also require parental consent for a student to be identified with pronouns different than their biological gender.

Additionally, it would let parents challenge books in school libraries they don’t think are appropriate with a potential to ban them.

That would create a statewide “removal list.”

Supporters of the bill say it’s a matter of helping parents at home.