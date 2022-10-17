The Insiders Segment 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — With high inflation, rising interest rates and inflation fears, Democratic candidates need to better connect with voters on economic matters, University of Iowa political science professor, Dr. Tim Hagle, believes.

Rick Stewart, a Libertarian gubernatorial candidate who has run for various positions over the past decade, doesn’t want politicians to determine the state’s abortion policies.

Stewart, along with lt. governor candidate Marco Battaglia, want drug laws changed and fewer licensing requirements.

Dr. Tim Hagle takes this week’s Insiders Quick 6.