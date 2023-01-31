ST. ANSGAR, IOWA — An Iowa man who was previously convicted – along with his son – for his role in the January 6th riot in the US Capitol is now accused of using a cell phone to illegally record a woman as she was changing clothes at a tanning salon.

Daryl Johnson, 52, of St. Ansgar was arrested on January 27th and charged with Invasion of Privacy, according to court records. An arrest report shows that Johnson was accused of using a chair to position a cell phone on the 8-foot-tall dividing wall between two rooms at ‘iSum 24/7’ tanning salon in Clear Lake. The phone was used to record the woman as she changed her clothes during a tanning session.

Police say Johnson refused to show officers the video content on his phone and resisted attempts to seize it as evidence. Johnson has already posted bond and been released. He is due in court again on February 15th.

Daryl Johnson and his son, Daniel Johnson, were the first Iowans convicted for their roles in the January 6th riot in the US Capitol. The elder Johnson was sentenced to 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to one felony count of Civil Disorder. The Johnsons entered the Capitol through a broken window and spent approximately 30 minutes in the building during the 2021 riot.