DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday night is the Iowa caucuses and Iowans will be braving the cold to participate in the first in the nation political process.

The final Iowa Poll from the Des Moines Register, NBC News, and Mediacom, and conducted by Iowa Pollster Ann Selzer, shows Donald Trump has a commanding lead over the other three major Republican candidates at 48%.

Nikki Haley is polling at a not-so-close second place at 20%. Ron Desantis polled at 16% and Vivek Ramaswamy polled at only 8%.

Candidates say that despite the poll numbers they still think they can win the Iowa Caucus.

“Look, the real poll that counts is the one that happens tomorrow when everybody gets out to caucus. So we are anywhere and everywhere until the last second we’re going to fight for every Iowans vote,” Nikki Haley said.

“The idea that you’re going to know in a caucus with -20 degree temperatures what that electorate is going to look like…you just can’t do it. And so it’s basically shooting into the wind. what I know is that we have tens of thousands of people that are locked in committed for us,” Ron Desantis said.

“One of the things I’ve started to do is we’ll have a large room. even yesterday in the snow…some large audiences that turned out. I’ll ask how many people have been polled. Maybe in a large room, one hand will go up, maybe none,” Vivek Ramaswamy said.

The Republican caucus starts at 7:00 p.m. To find your caucus location you can visit the Iowa GOP’s website.