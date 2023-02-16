Learn more about a legendary battleship and those who served onboard in a new documentary on Iowa PBS.

USS Iowa premieres on Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. and will be rebroadcast Sunday, March 5 at 12 p.m. and Monday, March 6 at 8:30 p.m. It will be available to be streamed on demand on the PBS App, here and here. It will be shown during Festival 2023 on PBS on February 18-19, February 24-March 6 and March 11-12.



“Telling the story of USS Iowa BB-61 is not an easy task,” said Iowa PBS Producer and Director Patrick Boberg. “Over the documentary’s one-hour runtime, we had to detail more than 100 years of U.S. naval history, share the stories of thousands of sailors who served on her and include some of the impossible intricacies of how a 45,000 ton warship operates. It was a challenge I’m honored to have taken on and I’m excited for Iowans to experience the film.”



The USS Iowa served with the U.S. Navy for eight decades. From taking President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to meet Joseph Stalin and Winston Churchill in Tehran during World War II to serving during the Korean War, this battleship saw plenty of history being made. It now serves as a museum in the harbor of Los Angeles.



USS Iowa is narrated by Ron Livingston, a native of Cedar Rapids. Livingston, a Golden Globe Award and Screen Actors Guild Award nominee, is known for roles including Captain Lewis Nixon on the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers.

Learn more about the USS Iowa here. Find local Iowa PBS channels here.