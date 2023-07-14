DES MOINES, Iowa — We’re getting closer to the start of the Iowa State Fair! With only 28 days left to go the fair announced on Wednesday the butter cow will be joined by some iconic Iowans.

In a post on Facebook the fair announced that the butter cow will be joined by Jack Trice, Kurt Warner, and Caitlin Clark this year.

Last year the butter cow was on display with ‘The Music Man’ to celebrate its 60th year in film. A tribute piece for the 100th anniversary of the Ye Old Mill was also on display.

You can see the butter cow and the Iowa athletes in the Agricultural Building from August 10 to 20.