DES MOINES, Iowa — They don’t know if the Democratic National Committee will allow it, but Iowa Democratic Party officials released a draft plan on Wednesday that would substantially change the caucuses for 2024.

“While this draft has the potential to change over the next month, the principals of this plan will not,” Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart said during a news conference on Zoom. “It is still our intention to move forward with the most inclusive Iowa caucus process in history.”

Participants would mail their presidential preference card denoting their candidate choice, rather than gathering with neighbors at their designated site on caucus night per tradition. Hart maintains that the change would allow more Iowans to take part in the process.

Back in February, the Democratic National Committee announced that Iowa Democrats would no longer have the privilege of holding the first-in-the-nation contest. Scott Brennan, the party’s representative on the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee, contends that Iowa’s chances of remaining first in 2024 aren’t zero.

“No matter what Iowa Democrats do, this calendar won’t hold. Both New Hampshire and Georgia have until June 3 to provide evidence to the rules and bylaws committee that they can comply with the requirements that the rules and bylaws committee put on them for the purposes of going forward with the Democratic calendar. And to my knowledge, Georgia can not comply and New Hampshire can not and will not comply.”

Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann released a statement criticizing the plan: