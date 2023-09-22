ALGONA, IOWA — The man accused of the shooting death of Algona Police officer Kevin Cram returned to Iowa on Thursday after being arrested last week in Minnesota. Kyle Ricke, 43, has been in custody at the Brown County Minnesota jail since last Thursday.

Ricke is accused of shooting and killing Cram as the officer attempted to take Ricke into custody on an active warrant. Ricke allegedly fled North from Algona after the shooting, being taken into custody near Sleepy Eye, Minnesota – 100 miles away. Cram was extradited back to Iowa earlier Thursday and made his first court appearance that afternoon.

At the initial hearing, a judge agreed to double Ricke’s bond to $2 million cash only. Prosecutor Scott Brown requested an increase to $5 million to ensure Brown stays behind bars until he stands trial. Brown said the gun used in the killing of Cram has not been recovered and it should be assumed that Ricke would have access to that gun and should already be considered a danger to all law enforcement officers.

Officer Cram was laid to rest on Wednesday in Algona. Officer Cram is survived by his wife and three children.