COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A man was shot and killed by several police officers after he allegedly broke into several homes, assaulted a homeowner, and shot another homeowner around the Omaha and Council Bluffs area on Saturday.

Officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to a report of a domestic violence assault at a home on the southwest side of Omaha. According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations, Matthew Briggs, 41, had broke into a woman’s home and physically assaulted her. The victim was able to flee from the home and call 911. Briggs left the scene before officers arrived.

Through the investigation officers learned Briggs had attempted to drive his Buick Century sedan through the garage door of another home in the same area, the DCI said. After being unsuccessful, Briggs left the home, but returned later that day and allegedly drove his vehicle at the garage door again. Briggs gained entry into the home, but the residents were not there.

According to the DCI, a neighbor tried to check on Briggs, but Briggs shot at the neighbor as he was leaving. The neighbor was not injured.

Omaha police took a report at around 7 a.m. for a welfare check at a residence. When officers arrived they discovered evidence of a forced entry into the home. As officers investigated the scene they discovered Steven Donsbach, 52, shot to death. According to the DCI, based on evidence located at the scene Briggs was considered a person of interest in the homicide of Donsbach.

After local law enforcement alerted the public of their search for Briggs, a citizen reported they found Briggs’ Buick at a park near the 6000 block of S 13th Street. Briggs’ vehicle was located, but he was not near the vehicle. An Air Support Unit and K9 units were deployed to help locate Briggs.

Officers then received a report of a carjacking taking place near Mandan Park in Sarpy County. Briggs was believed to be the suspected carjacker, the DCI said.

Officers declared a pursuit when they located the stolen vehicle. The pursuit crossed into Iowa and ended near the intersection of College Road and Valley View Drive. Officers with the Omaha Police Department and the Council Bluffs Police Department shot at Briggs while he was inside of the stolen vehicle. Briggs was transported to a hospital in Nebraska where he later died from his injuries. Two firearms were found in the stolen car.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. The Iowa DCI is continuing to investigate the shooting and once the investigation is complete, the results will be sent to the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office.