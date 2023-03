One drive down Market Street in St. Louis and the view is unforgettable. At 630 feet tall, the St. Louis Arch is an imposing tribute to America’s westward expansion. The story of the construction of the steel behemoth wouldn’t be complete without the ingenuity of an Iowa man. Gordon Warner not only helped make the Gateway Arch happen, he made it happen safely.

Justin Surrency has the story from St. Louis, home of the Arch Madness tournament this weekend.