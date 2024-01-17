WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A Minnesota man was arrested in West Des Moines Wednesday morning on charges of attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

Jamal Jarbah

Sgt. Adam Porath with the West Des Moines Police Department said Jamal Jarbah, 22, is being held in the Dallas County Jail. Jarbah was arrested after a search warrant was served by police and the Suburban Emergency Response Team at a residence in the 8900 block of Cascade Avenue.

Not many details have been released in connection with the case, but Sgt. Porath did confirm the arrest stemmed from an incident that happened in West Des Moines on December 19, 2023. He also said the victim in the incident was OK.

The investigation is ongoing and more information is expected to be released at a later date.