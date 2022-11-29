MITCHELLVILLE, IOWA — Krystal Colbert says she was born to be a teacher. On Monday, she rose to the top of her chosen profession as she was named the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year.

Colbert is an elementary school teacher in Mitchellville. She was nominated for the award by her principal who highlighted her desire to the get the best out of all of her students. Colbert thanked SE Polk leaders for their role in shaping her teaching philosphy. “Our core values at SE Polk are simple yet important. Students first, high expectations, collaboration, integrity, stewardship, adaptability, respect.”

But she says the biggest thanks goes to the hundreds of kids she’s taught, and the hundreds more who will follow them. “To my students past, present and future: thank you for reminding me every single day of why I was put on this Earth.”

Colbert is in her 16th year of teaching.