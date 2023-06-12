WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — Two people were killed Sunday night in northern Winneshiek County when a motorcycle struck a pedestrian.

The collision happened around 7:18 p.m. in the 3200 block of County Road A14 in rural Cresco, according to a news release from the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 21-year-old Wyatt Tibbals of Cresco was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he struck 22-year-old Finn Ronken, of Canton, MN. Ronken was in the roadway at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said both were fatally injured.

The Iowa State Patrol, Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Cresco Police Department, Howard County Ambulance, and Winneshiek (WinnMed) Ambulance/Medical Examiner assisted on the scene.

The investigation into the accident continues and more information is expected to be released at a later date.