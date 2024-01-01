With the new year comes a new batch of laws going into effect in Iowa.

In 2024, Iowa will introduce a bill titled HF 655, specifically a bill for an act providing for business organizations, including limited liability companies, providing penalties, and including effective date provisions. The bill was formerly HSB 207.

Iowa also made changes to the state’s W-4 form. Under Senate File 565, Iowa has replaced “number of allowances” with “amount of allowances” to be in line with federal withholding.

Because of those changes under Senate File 565 reflected on the 2024 IA W-4 form, the state’s department of revenue says employees in Iowa should be encouraged to file an updated W-4 using the new form.

There are also other changes to the Iowa Educational Savings Plan and the First-Time Home Buyer Savings Account Program under the new law.

Also in Iowa, a bill providing increased animal care under a licensed vet’s supervision, will go into effect in July.

For the full list of Iowa’s bills that went into effect January 1, click here.

