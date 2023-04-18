OCI Nitrogen Iowa announced Monday it will donate $11,500 to eliminate the school lunch deficits of students and families in three Lee County public school districts.

“OCI Nitrogen Iowa is proud to continue partnering with public school districts throughout southeast Iowa to ensure students are living healthier lives and as prepared as possible to learn and succeed while in the classroom,” Mickey McHale, OCI Nitrogen Iowa Plant Manager, said. “In the more than ten years since we broke ground in Wever, OCI and our team members have been committed to investing in the community and helping meet critical local needs, with a focus on promoting STEM education and food security. We wholeheartedly believe in supporting our young people as they move through our public-school system and encouraging their pursuit of an education in STEM.”

The donations will be directed to the Fort Madison Community School District, Central Lee Community School District, and Keokuk Community School District. Together, they serve more than 4,700 students.

“All of us at the Fort Madison Community School District – from students to teachers to staff – greatly appreciate OCI’s donation to our district and commitment to assist families across our community,” Dr. Erin Slater, Superintendent of the Fort Madison Community School District, said.

“The Central Lee Community School District thanks OCI and their team members for once again stepping up to support students and helping improve educational outcomes in the area,” Dr. Andy Crozier, Superintendent of the Central Lee Community School District, said.

“The Keokuk Community School District welcomes this partnership with OCI and appreciates this opportunity for a positive impact on the students, their families, and the communities of Lee County,” said Dr. Dan Mart, Superintendent of the Keokuk Community School District said.