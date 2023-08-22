DES MOINES, Iowa – There’s one more opportunity to eat the lobster roll from JR’s Southpork Ranch before next year’s Iowa State Fair.

According to their Facebook, Manhattan Deli will sell leftover lobster rolls on Wednesday, August 23 starting at 10:00 a.m. until they sell out. Brooks Reynolds, owner of Jr’s Southpork Ranch said in a Facebook post that they had a few pounds leftover.

It is $25 per roll, first come first serve. The footlongs that were served at the fair, and cost $55, will not be available.

You will not be able to pre-order.