DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight.

Allie, photo courtesy of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

Allie was found safe and unharmed and has been taken in by the ARL. The incident is being investigated by the police and more information will be released when able, the ARL said.