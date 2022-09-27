DES MOINES, Iowa — Pieper Lewis is appealing the order for her to pay restitution to the family of Zachary Brooks, saying it constitutes an illegal sentence.

Lewis pled guilty to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury last year in the June 2020 killing. She was 15-years-old when she stabbed Brooks to death after saying he raped her multiple times.

Lewis claims she was being trafficked to Brooks at the time. The Des Moines Police Department is continuing to investigate the human trafficking case, but no charges have been filed at this point.

Lewis, now 17, received a deferred sentence and five years of probation when she was sentenced two weeks ago. She was also ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution to Brooks’ family.

During sentencing, the judge said because of previous case law, he “has no discretion but to impose the restitution ordered herein.”

Attorneys for Lewis have asked the court to grant relief on the matter and if it is denied, plans to seek discretionary review from the Iowa Supreme Court.