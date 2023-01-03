DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have now identified the person killed in Des Moines’ first homicide of 2023. Police say 18-year-old Des Moines resident Jaquez Alonzo Allen was shot and killed Monday after an afternoon dispute led to gunfire in the Lower Beaver neighborhood.

According to police, Allen and two others were shot at an apartment complex on Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway just north of Douglas Avenue at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police believe a fight happened before the shooting and evidence in the case currently shows that the shooter fired their gun in self-defense.

First responders found Allen at the scene; they rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

“We all get hopeful in that symbolism of the year changing, and it’s really just a change on the calendar,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek of the Des Moines Police Department. “If we don’t change what’s happening in our community, nothing else is going to change. It seems like we’re starting 2023 the same way we ended 2022.”

Authorities soon found another victim around the apartment building, while a third victim made their own way to Broadlawns Medical Center.

According to police, one of the surviving victims is hospitalized in serious condition while the other is already out of the hospital.

No arrests have been announced in the shooting.