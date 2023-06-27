HOWARD COUNTY, IOWA — A Texas man is accused of assaulting two people with pepper spray at the Howard County Fair in northern Iowa over the weekend. The two victims were from southern Minnesota. The suspect, Terry Harley, was an employee of a traveling carnival at the fair.

According to police reports, Harley is accused of attacking Kimberly Thornton and Donald Bryant with what they called ‘bear spray’. Harley admitted to spraying the two victims with the pepper spray and turned the canister over to authorities.

Police say their investigation shows Harley sprayed the two victims intentionally and without provocation. No other details about what what preceded Harley using the pepper spray were released. Harley is charged with two counts of Assault Causing Injury.

Kimberly Thornton went to a hospital after being sprayed for treatment of her injuries, including having problems breathing. She also was referred to a specialist for vision issues following the alleged attack.